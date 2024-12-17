Captain Blake Burket leads a tour of active construction sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINNEGAYAN, Guam (Dec. 12, 2024) – Capt. Blake E. Burket, center left, and Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, right, examine scaffolding on an active construction project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

Kilian is the Commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. NAVFAC Pacific staff visited the OICC Marine Corps Marianas team in mid-December to deliver recognition awards to deserving individuals and observe construction progress.

Burket is the commanding officer of OICC Marine Corps Marianas. The command was established in 2016 with a mission to aggressively deliver high quality enduring infrastructure on time, on budget, and safely, for the Marine Corps and Joint Force to train and operate from Guam.