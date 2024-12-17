FINNEGAYAN, Guam (Dec. 12, 2024) –Staff from the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas meet with Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian. Kilian is the Commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. NAVFAC Pacific staff visited the OICC Marine Corps Marianas team in mid-December to deliver recognition awards to deserving individuals and observe construction progress.
OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established in 2016 with a mission to aggressively deliver high quality enduring infrastructure on time, on budget, and safely, for the Marine Corps and Joint Force to train and operate from Guam.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8808668
|VIRIN:
|241212-O-CM160-9448
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OICC staff meet with the Commander of NAVFAC Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.