    OICC staff meet with the Commander of NAVFAC Pacific [Image 1 of 12]

    OICC staff meet with the Commander of NAVFAC Pacific

    GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    FINNEGAYAN, Guam (Dec. 12, 2024) –Staff from the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas meet with Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian. Kilian is the Commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. NAVFAC Pacific staff visited the OICC Marine Corps Marianas team in mid-December to deliver recognition awards to deserving individuals and observe construction progress.
    OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established in 2016 with a mission to aggressively deliver high quality enduring infrastructure on time, on budget, and safely, for the Marine Corps and Joint Force to train and operate from Guam.

    OICC staff meet with the Commander of NAVFAC Pacific
    OICC staff walk through a nearly-completed dining facility on the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    A construction manager briefs the Commander of NAVFAC Pacific at the site of a machine gun range under construction
    NAVFAC staff tour a machine gun range under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    The Commanding Officer of OICC Marine Corps Marianas discusses construction progress at a machine gun range
    OICC MCM staff provide a site tour to Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian
    NAVFAC staff pose for a photo during a site visit
    NAVFAC staff conduct a site tour on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Construction progress on the Marine Corps Machine Gun Range on Base Camp Blaz
    Captain Blake Burket leads a tour of active construction sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Contractors greet Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian on a project under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    OICC leadership discuss construction concerns with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian

