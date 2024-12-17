NAVFAC staff pose for a photo during a site visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINNEGAYAN, Guam (Dec. 12, 2024) – Staff from the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific take a photo together during a site visit to the Marine Corps Machine Gun Range under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established in 2016 with a mission to aggressively deliver high quality enduring infrastructure on time, on budget, and safely, for the Marine Corps and Joint Force to train and operate from Guam.