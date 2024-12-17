NAVFAC staff tour a machine gun range under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINNEGAYAN, Guam (Dec. 12, 2024) – Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian tours a machine gun range under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz with the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas.



Kilian is the Commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. NAVFAC Pacific staff visited the OICC Marine Corps Marianas team in mid-December to deliver recognition awards to deserving individuals and observe construction progress.

OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established in 2016 with a mission to aggressively deliver high quality enduring infrastructure on time, on budget, and safely, for the Marine Corps and Joint Force to train and operate from Guam.