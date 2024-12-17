241205-O-VO301-6782

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin received the Chaplain Corps Regimental Pins from Institute for Religious Leadership Director and Commandant, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles Causey on completion of his course work, Dec. 6. He became a member of the Chaplain Corps Regiment as a chaplain.