Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241205-O-VO301-6782 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    241205-O-VO301-6782

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Mel Slater 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin received the Chaplain Corps Regimental Pins from Institute for Religious Leadership Director and Commandant, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles Causey on completion of his course work, Dec. 6. He became a member of the Chaplain Corps Regiment as a chaplain.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8807873
    VIRIN: 241205-O-VO301-6782
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241205-O-VO301-6782 [Image 4 of 4], by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240910-O-VO301-7367
    241204-O-VO301-4329
    241211-O-VO301-6550
    241205-O-VO301-6782

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From senior religious affairs specialist to new Army chaplain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Chaplain
    Institute for Religious Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download