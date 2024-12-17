Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin arrived at The Heart and Home of the Army Chaplaincy at Fort Jackson, South Carolina to begin to begin the third and last class of 2024 to become an Army Chaplain, Sept. 10.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8807870
|VIRIN:
|240910-O-VO301-7367
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240910-O-VO301-7367 [Image 4 of 4], by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From senior religious affairs specialist to new Army chaplain
No keywords found.