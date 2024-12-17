Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin speaking with an unknown enlisted Soldier in the field during the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course 24-003 Capstone Exercise on Fort Jackson, South Carolina that they shared with AIT Class 25-002, Dec. 4.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8807871
|VIRIN:
|241204-O-VO301-4329
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241204-O-VO301-4329 [Image 4 of 4], by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From senior religious affairs specialist to new Army chaplain
No keywords found.