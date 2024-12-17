From senior religious affairs specialist to new Army chaplain

Photo By Mel Slater | Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin received the Chaplain...... read more read more Photo By Mel Slater | Chaplain (1st Lt.), then chaplain candidate, Jostene Philostin received the Chaplain Corps Regimental Pins from Institute for Religious Leadership Director and Commandant, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles Causey on completion of his course work, Dec. 6. He became a member of the Chaplain Corps Regiment as a chaplain. see less | View Image Page

When a Soldier reaches the rank of master sergeant, they are either seeking a promotion to sergeant major or thinking of retirement. Neither is the case for Chaplain (1st Lt.) Jostene Philostin.



“I’ve always wanted to serve God with all my heart, mind, soul, and strength. I believe that’s what I am doing in the Chaplain Corps,” Philostin said. “I believed God was calling me into ministry, and I knew a part of that ministry would involve serving alongside great chaplains as I completed my undergrad and graduate degrees.”



He believes he has more to offer as an Army chaplain.



“I know that Soldiers and their Families carry a heavy load, and I just pray they would entrust me to come alongside and help carry some of that weight, as Galatians 6:2 points out, ‘Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ,’” Philostin said.



Philostin graduated from Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course class 24-003 on Dec. 12. He is now on his way to his new duty assignment as an active-duty Army chaplain.



He truly enjoyed his time at the course, he said.



“Having the opportunity to be in a learning environment with others from various faith groups felt like a melting pot or better yet a buffet of spiritual gifts all in one place” Philostin said. “Each day was a feast of intellect and a challenge of spiritual growth. The cadre was truly the cream of the crop. The way they showed up and poured into us through training lectures, morning physical readiness training, and our class runs was truly impressive.”



Philostin shared his favorite part of the course.



“My favorite part was getting to hear my peers share their faith during impromptu moments provided to us by small group leaders and (noncommissioned officers) to replicate the spontaneous moment we may be called upon to provide a word of encouragement to others.”



He also expressed his least favorite part.



“I would have to say going back through the gas chamber,” Philostin said. “The idea of intentionally causing myself to struggle to breathe is a bit nerve-racking.”



He has received high marks from those with whom he has served.

Sgt. Maj. Joe L. Burch Jr., chief religious affairs NCO, Army Reserve Command, said he is “a selfless servant driven by excellence, professionalism, competency and actions.”



The Institute’s Total Force Integrator, Sgt. Maj. Bianca Scott characterized Philostin as “a fearless leader, who accepts every challenge set before him. He intentionally pursues and shares his love for Christ and people through his selfless service.”



Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles M. Causey, Institute director and commandant added, “Before he became Chaplain Philostin, Master Sgt. Philostin was an exceptional NCO and servant warrior. I was always impressed with his humble heart, military bearing, and ministry-mindedness. Now as Chaplain (1st Lt.) Philostin I am sure he will excel and be an amazing chaplain.”



Philostin is a native of Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Religion with a minor Christian Counseling and a Master of Divinity in Christian Apologetics degree, both from Liberty University.



He is an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ and endorsed by World Council of Independent Christian Churches.

He enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in 2005, serving five years as a religious affairs specialist in West Palm Beach, Florida.



His assignments include 841st Engineering Battalion Miami, from 2005-2006; 3220th Garrison Support Unit West Palm Beach, Florida from 2006-2010; and Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison, Jolon, California from 2010-2012; In 2012, he was accepted into the Active Guard Reserve Program taking his first assignment at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, Fort Knox, Kentucky from 2012-2016.



His last assignment was with the 99th Readiness Division as the Master Religious Affairs Chaplain Directorate noncommissioned officer in charge from June 2021-2024.



In April, he accessioned as an Army Chaplain with a direct commission effective Sept. 10.



“This has been a long-awaited life goal, and I just wanted to say, ‘thank you, Jesus.’ Romans 8:31 is one of my favorite passages, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” said Philostin. “This has kept me going in conjunction with the voices of all the leaders who have pushed me to live the call fiercely.



“Last but not least, I really would have struggled to accomplish what I’ve been able to thus far if it wasn’t for the love, life and hope of my wife, Yameshia. Thank you.”