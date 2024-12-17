SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, center, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), speaks with Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), and Capt. Robert Williams, Commodore of MSC Far East, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 12, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 21:16
|Photo ID:
|8806537
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-ED646-1026
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, December 12, 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.