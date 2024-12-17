Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, December 12, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), left, is given a tour of the Joint Logistics Operation Center by Capt. Robert Williams, Commodore of MSC Far East, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 12, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)