Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, December 12, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, left, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), speaks with Cmdr. Travis Powell, chief staff officer assigned to MSC Far East, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 12, 2024. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)