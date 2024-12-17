Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, December 12, 2024 [Image 1 of 8]

    Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, December 12, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, left, Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), shakes hands with Cmdr. Travis Powell, chief staff officer assigned to MSC Far East, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 12, 2024. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

