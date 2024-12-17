Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa [Image 3 of 3]

    Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    Marine Capt. Johnathan C. Weber, Company Commander, Company F, Battalion Landing Team 2/4, meets with his U.S. Army counterparts as part of a joint training exercise between the U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company, part of the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and the U.S. Marines’ Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 19:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    #Marines #Army #Japan #Okinawa #WhiteBeach #Watercraft

