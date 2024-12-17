Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to mount their enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft as part of a training exercise between the U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company, part of the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and the U.S. Marines’ Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.