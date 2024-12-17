Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda F. Hurley, the vessel master of the U.S. Army boat LCU 2032 Palo Alto meets with her Marine counterparts before a joint training exercise between the U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company, part of the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and the U.S. Marines’ Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Satkowski).
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8806479
|VIRIN:
|241212-O-TV703-7221
|Resolution:
|2048x1502
|Size:
|336.11 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa
No keywords found.