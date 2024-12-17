Army and Marine Corps Team Up for Training in Okinawa

Photo By Stephen Satkowski | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda F. Hurley, the vessel master of the U.S. Army boat LCU...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Satkowski | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda F. Hurley, the vessel master of the U.S. Army boat LCU 2032 Palo Alto meets with her Marine counterparts before a joint training exercise between the U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company, part of the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and the U.S. Marines’ Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Satkowski). see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company, part of the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion under the 10th Support Group, joined the Marine Corps in a combat training exercise on Dec. 12 at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan. This exercise focused on improving combat boat operations in a region vital to the United States and our ally’s security and prosperity.



“As the commander of the 10th Support Group, I’m certain our mission set is vital to enabling a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said 10th Support Group commander, Col. Torrance G. Cleveland. “Every exercise we complete sharpens our joint capabilities and reinforces our commitment to regional security. We aren’t just training; we are building the foundation of peace and stability through interoperability, which is focused on collaboration, resilience, and shared security goals.”



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda F. Hurley, the vessel master of the U.S. Army boat LCU 2032 Palo Alto and her crew practiced launching and recovering the Marines’ enhanced – combat rubber reconnaissance crafts (E-CRRCs), from a white beach pier. This training was designed to ensure readiness and prepare for real-life combat situations. The Army and Marines additionally worked together to practice a night raid near Nagasuku Bay. These types of exercises help both sister services improve their skills and learn how to work better together.



Hurley said she was impressed with the capabilities showed throughout the exercise. “The crew did a fantastic job. They knew exactly what to do and kept the Marines safe during their training. Even when we had a mechanical problem that could have stopped the mission, the crew showed their skill and determination to fix it quickly.”



Hurley added she will continue to look for ways to improve upon the lessons learned during the exercise. “We will train our [Army] mariners and enhance their equipment proficiency to be better equipped to support similar missions like this in the future. We were able to identify several areas for sustainment and improvement to better prepare our Mariners to conduct these types of operations.”



Marine Capt. Johnathan C. Weber, Company Commander, Company F, Battalion Landing Team 2/4, said teaming up with Army mariners was a pleasure with Chief Hurley’s team incredibly accommodating and professional despite the challenges of the mission.



“Amphibious operations present difficulties and require prior detailed planning and subsequent adaptability in execution,” said Capt. Weber. “Together as an Army and Marine team, we were able to face those challenges on the water and still accomplish the mission.”



Capt. Weber added continued interoperability exercises will be on the docket.



“Through additional training, we will make further refinements to our tactics, techniques, and procedures to achieve success always,” said Capt. Weber. “In large scale combat operations, joint operations are ubiquitous and interoperability like we exhibited during this training event help us prepare for the future operating environment.”



The Palo Alto and its crew left their home port in Yokohama, Japan, on Dec. 6, arriving in Okinawa on Dec. 11. The next day was spent on daytime and nighttime training missions. Hurley said this opportunity for Army mariners to experience joint training with a sister service demonstrated the operational reach of her crew.



“This is the first time the 5th Composite Watercraft Company conducted this type of training with the Marine Corps,” said Chief Hurley. “This training captured the multi-use capability that our Army watercraft bring to the Pacific area of operations.”



After the training, both the Army and Marines agreed that the exercise helped sharpen their skills and discover new ways to work together. Col. Cleveland said these exercises demonstrate how the 10th Support Group enhances joint operations by seamlessly integrating with partner forces. They highlight the vital role of logistics in ensuring mission success across the Indo-Pacific region.



“In the vast and unpredictable Indo-Pacific, our ability to coordinate logistics and communication determines our success,” said Col. Cleveland. “The 10th Support Group stands as the bridge between services, ensuring no mission falters — no matter the complexity or the conditions. As we continue to develop our capabilities, it’s about building trust, enhancing communication, and uniting diverse strengths to secure a prosperous future.”



Training like this helps the Army and Marines stay ready, strengthen their partnership, and ensure they can support missions in the Indo-Pacific region.