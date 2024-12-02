U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 15, 2024.

F-15E aircraft routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to reassure allies and ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)