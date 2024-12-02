U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress conducts a combat air patrol in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024. The deployment of the long-range heavy bombers into the USCENTCOM theater demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
