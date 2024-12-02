Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR

    U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 15, 2024.
    F-15E aircraft routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to reassure allies and ensure regional security.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    This work, U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

