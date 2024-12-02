A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator refuels a B-52H Stratofortress during a combat air patrol in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024.
The bomber deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to regional security and demonstrates the U.S. military’s unique ability to rapidly deploy worldwide on short notice in response to crises and contingencies.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8804423
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-FF346-1219
|Resolution:
|4038x2271
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.