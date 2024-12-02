U.S. B-52, F-15Es conduct patrols in support of OIR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator refuels a B-52H Stratofortress during a combat air patrol in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024.

The bomber deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to regional security and demonstrates the U.S. military’s unique ability to rapidly deploy worldwide on short notice in response to crises and contingencies.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)