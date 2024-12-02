Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ke’von Heath, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, removes chalks before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The A-10s are participating in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8804280
    VIRIN: 241214-F-OS776-1066
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    This work, U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    A10
    Philippines
    51FW
    DFE
    pacafdfe

