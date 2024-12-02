U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ke’von Heath, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, removes chalks before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The A-10s are participating in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)