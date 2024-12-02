Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi before a flight back to Osan Air Base from Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The A-10s participated in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise
