U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi before a flight back to Osan Air Base from Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The A-10s participated in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)