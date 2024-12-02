U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Durnin, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, communicates with Maj. Erin Crow, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 pilot, before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region and to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)