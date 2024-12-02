Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Durnin, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, communicates with Maj. Erin Crow, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 pilot, before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region and to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    A10
    Philippines
    51FW
    DFE
    pacafdfe

