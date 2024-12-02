U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ke’von Heath, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs a pre-flight check at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
U.S. and Philippine Air Forces complete Dynamic Force Employment exercise
