Ms. Woo, Hyun-euy, chairperson, Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association, presents Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, with a traditional Korean name in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. The name, "Woo, Jae-hee" signifies Pyeongtaek, the location of FED, and means "talents and shining." The name is meant to signify a leader whose abilities shine among others. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)
This work, Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name [Image 3 of 3], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name
