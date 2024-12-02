Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Woo, Hyun-euy, chairperson, Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association, presents Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, with a traditional Korean name in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. The name, "Woo, Jae-hee" signifies Pyeongtaek, the location of FED, and means "talents and shining." The name is meant to signify a leader whose abilities shine among others. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)