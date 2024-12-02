Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name

Photo By Monique Freemon | The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association presented a Korean name,...... read more read more Photo By Monique Freemon | The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association presented a Korean name, Woo, Jae-hee, to Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. He also earned an honorary Taekwondo black belt during the event. Over the years, the association has bestowed a Korean name onto a number of American leaders to strengthen the Alliance and bring the two countries closer together. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association presented a Korean name, Woo, Jae-hee, to Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. He also earned an honorary Taekwondo black belt during the event.



The organization chose the name to reflect Willis’ leadership and character. “Jae” means “talents or abilities,” and “Hee” signifies “to shine,” symbolizing an individual with exceptional talents who shines brightly among others.



“It’s a big honor to live up to, but I’ve never shied away from a challenge,” Willis said during his remarks. “This name represents more than just me as an individual – it embodies the responsibility of bringing out the best in others and creating opportunities for their talents to shine.”



His Korean name also reflects his deep connection to Korea, where he is currently serving his third tour. He shared his appreciation for Korea’s transformation over the years and his family’s fondness for living in Pyeongtaek.



“This assignment was my top choice, and I’m honored it became a reality,” Willis said. “I’ve personally biked about a thousand kilometers of trails in the area already. Pyeongtaek truly feels like our home.”



Chairwoman Woo, Hyun-euy of the ROK-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association explained the significance behind the name.



“Willis’ surname is Woo, and his given name Jae-hee means talents and shining,” she said. “Together, it signifies a leader whose abilities shine among others. We hope he will play an important role in strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance, utilizing the outstanding talents he possesses.”



Willis also took the opportunity to emphasize the collective efforts of the Far East District team and its partners in fulfilling their shared mission.



“Our team, composed of talented professionals, partners with the ROK Ministry of Defense – Defense Installations Agency, installation commanders, service component engineers, contractors, and others to achieve a shared mission,” he said. “Their combined talents and dedication truly shine, and I am committed to steering them toward an even brighter future.”



The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association has a longstanding tradition of bestowing Korean names upon distinguished American leaders as a gesture of friendship and to strengthen the alliance. Willis joins a distinguished group of leaders who have received this honor in recognition of their commitment to the Republic of Korea and the ROK-U.S. alliance.



“I am truly grateful for the faith placed in me with the name Woo, Jae-hee and am committed to living up to the values and aspirations it symbolizes,” said Willis.



The ceremony, attended by distinguished guests, colleagues, and Willis’ family, celebrated not only his leadership but also the enduring partnership and friendship between Korea and the United States.