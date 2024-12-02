Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name [Image 2 of 3]

    Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, delivers remarks during an event with the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. The organization presented a Korean name, Woo, Jae-hee, to Willis during the event. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 01:56
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    USACE
    Far East District
    Namgin Ceremony

