Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name

Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, delivers remarks during an event with the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. The organization presented a Korean name, Woo, Jae-hee, to Willis during the event. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)
