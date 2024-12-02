Building strong partnerships: USACE Far East District commander receives honorary Korean name

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association presented a Korean name, Woo, Jae-hee, to Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 13, 2024. He also earned an honorary Taekwondo black belt during the event. Over the years, the association has bestowed a Korean name onto a number of American leaders to strengthen the Alliance and bring the two countries closer together. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)