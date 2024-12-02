U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Chief Master-at-Arms Jeremy Cain, president of the Chief Petty Officers Association for Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan, presents a holiday wreath to Chief Petty Officer Sakai HAJIME, president of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officers Association, during a wreath exchange at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
