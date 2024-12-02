U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski (second to the left) and Yokosuka District Command Master Chief Atsushi MOMOTAKE (second to the right), stand alongside CNFJ/CNRJ and JMSDF CPOA presidents, Chief Master-at-Arms Jeremy Cain and Chief Petty Officer Sakai HAJIME, during a wreath exchange at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)