U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange

241216-N-NA545-1013

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officers Association, prepare to present a Kadomatsu, a traditional Japanese wreath to Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan Chief Petty Officers Association, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)