241216-N-NA545-1013
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officers Association, prepare to present a Kadomatsu, a traditional Japanese wreath to Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan Chief Petty Officers Association, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 20:02
|Photo ID:
|8803887
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-NA545-1013
|Resolution:
|4659x5504
|Size:
|740.13 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.