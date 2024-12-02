Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange

    JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    241216-N-NA545-1006
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Sakai HAJIME, president of the JMSDF Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officers Association, prepares a Kadomatsu, a traditional Japanese wreath to welcome the new year, for presentation to Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan’s Chief Petty Officers Association at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    This work, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

