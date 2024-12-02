U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, JMSDF Chief Petty Officers Conduct Kadomatsu Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241216-N-NA545-1006

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2024) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Sakai HAJIME, president of the JMSDF Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officers Association, prepares a Kadomatsu, a traditional Japanese wreath to welcome the new year, for presentation to Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan’s Chief Petty Officers Association at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The traditional gift exchanges between the two Navies help strengthen and maintain bilateral relations, mutual respect and show appreciation and gratitude to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)