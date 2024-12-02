Antonina Beal, contract specialist and Army Fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, poses in front of her office November 7, 2024. Beal discovered the Army Fellow Program during her job search after graduating from University of Arizona Global Campus in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8803622
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-VR800-8111
|Resolution:
|3632x5024
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist
No keywords found.