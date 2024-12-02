USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Antonina Beal, contract specialist and Army Fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, poses in front of her office November 7, 2024. Beal discovered the Army Fellow Program during her job search after graduating from University of Arizona Global Campus in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle/Released).