Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Antonina Beal, Army Fellow and contract specialist, reads through the CCH Federal Acquisition Regulation in her office November 7, 2024. Since Beal was hired as a contract specialist, she has completed 46 contracts for the district. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:57
    Photo ID: 8803619
    VIRIN: 241107-A-VR800-2860
    Resolution: 3456x4352
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist
    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist
    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist
    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download