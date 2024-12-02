USACE Army Fellow shares experience as contract specialist

Photo By Samantha Boyle | Antonina Beal, contract specialist and Army Fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Boyle | Antonina Beal, contract specialist and Army Fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, poses in front of her office November 7, 2024. Beal discovered the Army Fellow Program during her job search after graduating from University of Arizona Global Campus in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle/Released). see less | View Image Page

In the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Contracting Division, one Army Fellow’s journey began with the desire for a career change.



Antonina Beal works as a contract specialist at USACE. Before that she spent around 15 years in the retail industry where she filled a variety of roles such as a sales consultant, tailor, store manager and a personal banker.



Through careful reflection of what might come next for her, Beal considered changing careers. So, she attended the University of Arizona Global Campus to study Organizational Management. She graduated with her degree in 2023 and promptly began her job search.



Like other recent graduates on the job hunt, Beal was searching for fulfilling opportunities on sites like LinkedIn and Handshake. Eventually, a recruiter from the Army Fellows Program reached out to her via Handshake informing her about an Army Fellow opportunity at USACE Sacramento District.



“I was seeking an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society and achieve substantial career growth at the same time,” Beal recalls. “The mission of USACE and the potential for career growth were the strongest factors that influenced my decision to apply for the job.”



The Army Fellow Program is a two-year fellowship established by the Army Civilian Career Management Activity in order to recruit, develop and sustain a civilian workforce. Beal says the program is supporting her professional development by providing opportunities and essential training for her career field.



“What attracted me to being an Army civilian are (the) incredible benefits, job security, opportunities in various career fields, and opportunity for professional development which eventually leads to a greater personal income,” she said.



Beal also feels that she successfully sought an opportunity that allows her to make a difference.



“I like that I can contribute to society in a meaningful way,” she said. “We work on some of the most vital infrastructures in our areas of responsibility.”



One of these infrastructures is Folsom Dam. During the first year of her program, Beal completed a small action for the Folsom Dam Raise Project, a contract calling for quality assurance testing. Beal has completed over 46 other contracts since she was hired. Most of these contracts were for the lakes and parks that span across the Sacramento District.



While Beal will continue her contracting work over the next year, she also hopes to complete all her required training for the Army Fellow program, pass the exam and become certified as a contract specialist.



To those considering applying for an Army Fellow position, Beal offers this piece of advice: “I would advise reviewing all career fields available in the program. You might be surprised of what is available to you,” she said. “Once you graduate the world is your oyster!”



Those interested in learning more about the Army Fellows program at the USACE Sacramento District can visit spk.usace.army.mil/careers.