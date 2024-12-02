Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 6 of 6]

    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    SYCAMORE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region retired after 27 years of service. Riley thanked his family for the support and all the soldiers that he has crossed paths with over the years for making his experience remarkable. He retired during a ceremony held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8802684
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-MA895-6536
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SYCAMORE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

