AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region retired after 27 years of service. Riley thanked his family for the support and all the soldiers that he has crossed paths with over the years for making his experience remarkable. He retired during a ceremony held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6.
