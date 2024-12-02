AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Serowka 1st Sgt. of Hotel Company, Recruit Sustainment Program addressed the crowd at a retirement ceremony for Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6. Serowka stated that Riley’s profound commitment to mentorship and professional development left an enduring impact on those he led and supported.