Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    SYCAMORE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Christina Pultrone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Matthew Serowka 1st Sgt. of Hotel Company, Recruit Sustainment Program addressed the crowd at a retirement ceremony for Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6. Serowka stated that Riley’s profound commitment to mentorship and professional development left an enduring impact on those he led and supported.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8802682
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-MA895-2450
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SYCAMORE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD [Image 6 of 6], by Christina Pultrone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD
    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download