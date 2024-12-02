AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region retired after 27 years of service. Riley thanked his family for the support and all the soldiers that he has crossed paths with over the years for making his experience remarkable. He retired during a ceremony held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6. see less | View Image Page

After 27 years of dedicated and distinguished service, Capt. Clayton Riley of Sycamore, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region, officially retired during a ceremony held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6.

“Throughout his tenure, Riley set a standard of visionary leadership and unwavering professionalism,” said 1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka, the first sergeant of Hotel Company, Recruit Sustainment Program. “As the North Region OIC, he provided critical strategic guidance and insight to senior leaders, helping shape the force and enhance the capabilities of subordinate commands. His profound commitment to mentorship and professional development left an enduring impact on those he led and supported.”

“Captain Riley’s contributions have not only strengthened the Illinois Army National Guard, but have also left a legacy that will inspire future members,” said Brig. Gen. Justin Osberg, Director of the Joint Staff, Illinois National Guard. “He provided sound guidance and expertise, always striving to improve systems and processes. His leadership helped shape this organization in ways that will be felt for years to come.”

Over the course of his career, Riley touched the lives of thousands of Soldiers, guiding them in their careers, civilian education pursuits, and personal development. His selflessness and commitment to service extended well beyond the formation. As Serowka noted, “He was an amazing resource for me and countless others. His presence as a leader, advisor, and mentor has been truly remarkable. There’s no doubt we’ll feel his absence, and we will do our best to fill the void he leaves behind.”

Riley’s own words reflect the collaborative spirit that defined his career: “This really isn’t for me — my name’s on it, but I only got through all of this because of everyone around me. It takes a village, and today’s turnout shows the incredible network of friends, family, and colleagues who helped me along the way. I’ve learned so much from this organization and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together. Ultimately, my goal has always been to enable others to be successful, both in their careers and their personal lives.”

His distinguished awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, multiple Army Commendation and Achievement Medals, the Combat Action Badge, as well as numerous other federal and state-level commendations. His notable assignments spanned key roles such as North Region OIC, Brigade Logistics Officer, Operation Contract Support Section Chief, and Aerial Delivery Officer. He also served on missions abroad, including a tour with Task Force Rise in Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

With his retirement, Riley closes a chapter of exemplary service, leaving behind an organization stronger, more capable, and more cohesive than when he joined. As he embarks on the next stage of his life, he plans to enjoy more time with his wife Jodi, son Logan, and daughter Jillian. Riley was grateful for his time in the Guard and was glad to be a part of its Soldiers, mission, and legacy.