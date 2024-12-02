AFTER 27 YEARS, OFFICER SAYS FAREWELL TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Serowka 1st Sgt. of Hotel Company, Recruit Sustainment Program presented Captain Clayton Riley, officer-in-charge of the Illinois National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s North Region a gift as Riley retired after 27 years of service. The presentation occurred during a ceremony held at the Illinois National Guard Sycamore Armory, Sycamore, Illinois, on December 6.