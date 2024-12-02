Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Toys for Tots mission inspired retired Master Gunnery Sgt. George Snell to get involved. As a member of Detachment 524, Snell coordinated with NSA Mechanicsburg MWR to organize collection boxes on base. “It’s helpful for the kids, and it’s the right thing to do,” Snell said. He also emphasized his appreciation for how the donations stay local. “The donations help kids right here, in the community where I live.”