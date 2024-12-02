Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lynn Elwell, has been involved with Toys for Tots for 48 years - beginning when her husband was a Marine. Despite her husband’s passing, Elwell and her daughter have kept the tradition alive. “It’s fun! You meet all kinds of people,” she said, speaking while diligently consolidating donations. At the Marine Corps League Detachment 524 collection point, volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to receive and sort toys, fulfill requests, and prepare bags for families across the region.