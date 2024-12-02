Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg personnel delivered the final collection boxes from the months-long Toys for Tots drive. NSA Mechanicsburg Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) coordinated the effort, with tenant commands collecting toys beginning in October. Contributions included monetary donations from one organization, and the toy drive ultimately required two delivery trips—one in late November and another this week.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8802229
    VIRIN: 241212-D-TM166-1004
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Toys for Tots
    MWR
    NSA Mechanicsburg

