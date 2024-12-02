Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg personnel delivered the final collection boxes from the months-long Toys for Tots drive. NSA Mechanicsburg Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) coordinated the effort, with tenant commands collecting toys beginning in October. Contributions included monetary donations from one organization, and the toy drive ultimately required two delivery trips—one in late November and another this week.
Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission
Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg