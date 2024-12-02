Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission [Image 1 of 4]

    Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission

    CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg personnel delivered the final collection boxes from the months-long Toys for Tots drive. NSA Mechanicsburg Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) coordinated the effort, with tenant commands collecting toys beginning in October. The collected toys were delivered to Marine Corps League Detachment 524's collection point in Carlisle, Pa., where volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to receive and sort toys, fulfill requests, and prepare bags for families across the region.

