Holiday Hope in Every Box: NSA Mechanicsburg Supports Toys for Tots Mission

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg personnel delivered the final collection boxes from the months-long Toys for Tots drive. NSA Mechanicsburg Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) coordinated the effort, with tenant commands collecting toys beginning in October. The collected toys were delivered to Marine Corps League Detachment 524's collection point in Carlisle, Pa., where volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to receive and sort toys, fulfill requests, and prepare bags for families across the region.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 08:15
