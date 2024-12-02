The Fighting Seabees Strike Again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) bowling team pose for a group photo after winning 3rd place at the Naval Support Activity Rota’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation bowling championship finals, Dec. 12, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.