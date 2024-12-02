Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fighting Seabees Strike Again [Image 1 of 9]

    The Fighting Seabees Strike Again

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    ) Lt. Krista Yarbrough and Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Manning, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), celebrate after a strike during the Naval Support Activity Rota’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation bowling championship finals, Dec. 12, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    bowling
    NSA Rota
    22NCR

