The Fighting Seabees Strike Again

The crash of pins echoes through the air as "The Fighting Seabees," 22nd Naval Construction Regiment’s (NCR) bowling team, celebrate their hard-fought victory in the bronze place match at the Naval Station Rota’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation bowling league.



Amid the friendly cheers and high-fives, four Seabees stand proudly, proving once again that their teamwork extends far beyond their construction projects.



For Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Manning, from Atlanta, joining the bowling team was an opportunity to decompress and connect with fellow Seabees outside of the demanding work environment.



“Joining the bowling team was a perfect way to get to know my coworkers and ease into the new work environment,” said Manning. “For me, it was about becoming part of the 22 family.”



The league marked the first big opportunity for Manning to participate in something like this since joining 22 NCR in September. Having played team sports his whole life, particularly excelling as a basketball player, Manning felt right at home with the camaraderie and competitive spirit of the team. It was a natural fit that allowed him to reconnect with his love for competition while forging new bonds with his coworkers.



“Joining the team has made my transition so much smoother and more enjoyable,” said Manning.



While Manning found his footing as a newcomer, seasoned members like Chief Logistics Specialist Jason Judson used their experience to strengthen bonds across ranks. Known for his calm demeanor and precision strikes, Judson described the parallels between his role as a leader in the regiment and on the team.



“Bowling has provided a wonderful opportunity for me to build team chemistry across the chain of command,” said Judson. “It’s a moment to appreciate each person in uniform and to forge friendships that can sometimes feel awkward due to our command roles.”



Teamwork is the backbone of 22 NCR’s mission, and the bowling team embodies this spirit. Whether navigating complex construction projects or strategizing for a perfect game, the Seabees’ ability to collaborate and adapt shines.



Lt. Krista Yarbrough, 22 NCR’s assistant logistics officer, echoed the importance of camaraderie and the chance to enjoy time with coworkers in a relaxed setting.



“Being part of the bowling team gave me a chance to let my hair down and just enjoy being around the people I work with every day,” said Yarbrough. “If you can’t cheer for your team while you’re making gutter balls, then when can you cheer for them? It’s all about celebrating each other, no matter what.”



Her sentiment was echoed by others, highlighting how the league fostered a unique environment for support and growth.



“We share the highs and lows of fluctuating scores, creating a unique camaraderie,” said Chief Judson. “While some nights are better than others, it’s exciting to witness each member’s consistent improvement over time.”



Through shared challenges and victories on the lanes, the team’s bond has only grown stronger.



“The most memorable moment had to be seeing everyone hit a personal record on the lanes this season,” said Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat. “It was great to see the glow in their eyes as the hard work they put in over the season started to reflect on the score sheet.”



The journey to the bronze place match wasn’t without its challenges. Early in the season, the team faced tough competition from seasoned bowlers in the league. However, with perseverance and a bit of Seabee ingenuity, they rallied to secure their spot in the finals. Their determination paid off as they clinched the bronze medal with a nail-biting finish.



DeGroat recalled that early in the season, other teams wrote them off as an easy victory. Some members of the team, like Manning, Yarbrough, and Judson, hadn’t been regular bowlers in years.



“When it actually became game time, the pins started to fall and not only were we keeping up,” said DeGroat. “We were outpacing them frame after frame. The easy victory our opponents thought they had just slipped through their fingers.”



The team’s confidence grew with each frame as they turned the tide of the bronze match, proving their resilience and determination.



“As the final frames played out, you could feel the energy shift,” DeGroat said. “We knew we had it in us to come back stronger, and it felt great to prove it in that last match.”



The victory was especially meaningful after the disappointment of the previous day’s semi-final loss, demonstrating their ability to regroup and rise to the challenge.



“After suffering a defeat in the Semi-Finals against the top-seeded team the previous day, it felt really great to be able to bounce back and get that hard-fought win,” said DeGroat. “I believe we have a really good team and we already have our sights on gold for next season.”



DeGroat said that representing 22 NCR in the league was an honor, and their medal stands as a testament to their Seabee spirit.



“Representing 22 NCR means showing everyone the grit and heart that Seabees bring to everything they do,” said DeGroat. “We’re proud to wear that name and prove it every time we step up.”



As the team looks ahead to future seasons, their focus remains on the bonds they’ve built and the spirit they bring to everything they do. For these Seabees, the bronze medal is more than just a win—it’s a symbol of teamwork and resilience that defines their mission and their lives.



22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

