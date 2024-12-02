Lt. Krista Yarbrough, 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), shows lighthearted frustration after missing a spare pickup during the Naval Support Activity Rota’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation bowling championship finals, Dec. 12, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 04:08
|Photo ID:
|8802099
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-XT273-1004
|Resolution:
|5443x3629
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
The Fighting Seabees Strike Again
