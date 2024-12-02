Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

    AT SEA, USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    241215-N-TN409-1069 SUEZ CANAL (Dec 15, 2024) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 15. USS Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8801920
    VIRIN: 241215-N-TN409-1069
    Resolution: 4454x2969
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: AT SEA, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download