Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

241215-N-TC219-1181 SUEZ CANAL (Dec 15, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 15. USS Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)