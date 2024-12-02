Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

Courtesy Photo | 241215-N-TN409-1069 SUEZ CANAL (Dec 15, 2024) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241215-N-TN409-1069 SUEZ CANAL (Dec 15, 2024) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 15. USS Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) entered the U.S. Central command area of responsibility, Dec 14.



The carrier strike group consists of the flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).



The HSTCSG last deployed in the U.S. Central command area of responsibility in March 2020.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is ready, if called upon, to execute the full spectrum of carrier operations essential to U.S. national security, including the defense of U.S. and partner forces and personnel and freedom of navigation to ensure maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central command area of responsibility.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.